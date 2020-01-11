Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
News

Dispute holds up construction of India’s largest statue of Jesus

DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Jan 11, 2020

Hindus protest 114-foot monument, which would rival Rio de Janeiro’s.

Christians in India planning to build a massive statue of Jesus have run into opposition from Hindu nationalists.

The government of the southern state of Karnataka, controlled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked for the suspension of construction until ownership of the land where the statue is proposed has been established by a government inquiry. Critics say that Kapalabetta hilltop, site of the planned monument, is sacred to a local Hindu deity, Kapali Betta. They accuse politician DK Shivakumar, who funded the project and donated the land, of using the statue to proselytize.

Not so, says Fr. Cyril Victor Joseph, who says the land has been used by the Church for decades, and that the proposed statue is simply a replacement of an existing cross.

The Tablet puts the size of the Jesus statue in perspective:

If completed, the statue would stand 101 feet tall, with a pedestal adding a further 13 feet. Currently, the largest statue of Jesus in the world, an effigy of Christ the King in Swiebodzin, Western Poland, stands at 172 feet with its pedestal and 108 feet without. The famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro stands at 125 feet with its pedestal and 98 feet without.

Tags:
IndiaJesus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  4. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
  7. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]