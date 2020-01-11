Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Spirituality

The symbolism of water in the Old Testament

PARTING THE Red Sea
Ivan Aivazovsky | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 11, 2020

Water has always had a two-fold connection to life and death throughout the Bible.

In order to become a full member of the Christian faith, one must first pass through the waters of baptism. It is no coincidence that water has become a “gateway” into Christianity, as God was slowly preparing his chosen people for this revelation throughout the history of the world.

Water is mentioned in the first verse of Genesis as, “the Spirit of God was moving over the face of the waters” (Genesis 1:1). The solemn blessing of the baptismal font at the Easter Vigil recalls this event and explains its spiritual significance, “O God, whose Spirit in the first moments of the world’s creation hovered over the waters, so that the very substance of water would even then take to itself the power to sanctify ...”

Shortly after the creation of the world and the expulsion of Adam and Eve out of the Garden, Noah is introduced and water again is mentioned, this time as a purifying agent to cleanse the world of wickedness. The solemn blessing continues with this symbolism, “O God, who by the outpouring of the flood foreshadowed regeneration, so that from the mystery of one and the same element of water would come an end to vice and a beginning of virtue.”

After some time water plays a pivotal role in the liberation of Moses and the people of Israel. Now water become associated with freedom and being set apart, “O God, who caused the children of Abraham to pass dry-shod through the Red Sea, so that the chosen people, set free from slavery to Pharaoh, would prefigure the people of the baptized …”

The chosen people travel to enter the Promised Land, but must first wander in the desert. Moses listens to the cries of his people for water and, “lifted up his hand and struck the rock with his rod twice; and water came forth abundantly, and the congregation drank, and their cattle” (Numbers 20:11). Water not only purifies and sets free, but also nourishes and gives new life.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church summarizes: “If water springing up from the earth symbolizes life, the water of the sea is a symbol of death and so can represent the mystery of the cross. By this symbolism Baptism signifies communion with Christ’s death” (CCC 1220).

After reading the Old Testament it should come as no surprise why God chose the waters of Baptism to become an integral part of his new covenant with us. The depth of symbolism behind water is extremely rich. That is why this natural element continues to teach us much about our Christian life.

Read more:
Baptism facts: Do you know yours?
Read more:
Why did Jesus decide to be baptized by St. John the Baptist?
Tags:
BibleSacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  4. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
  7. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]