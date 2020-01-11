Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called "Let Mum Rest"
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In 'The Two Popes' movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
US Firefighters get surprising welcome when they arrive in Australia to lend a hand

Cerith Gardiner | Jan 11, 2020

A moving video of many Aussies’ showing their deep appreciation.

The Australian wildfires have been raging for months and while the world desperately looks on, firefighting crews from around the world have been preparing their equipment to fly to the southern hemisphere and lend a much-needed hand.

This week, 20 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest arrived at Sydney International Airport after a long journey to help their Australian counterparts, who are worn out after months of trying to rescue people, wildlife, and land. Their arrival brings the total number of American firefighters to over 150 men and women who are sharing their courage, strength, and expertise to help during these horrific fires.

It’s a reciprocal relationship that has developed over the years, that saw a similar number of Australian firefighters come to the rescue of Californians during the fires of 2018. With another 100 American firefighters expected to arrive in the coming days, we hope and pray these remarkable men and women can make a powerful impact in extinguishing the fires.

Australians are deeply appreciate, as shown in this video when members of the public at the airport showed their gratitude to the new arrivals:

How to help Australia: Pray to these holy intercessors
Why a 9/11 firefighter became a priest

 

