US Firefighters get surprising welcome when they arrive in Australia to lend a hand

A moving video of many Aussies’ showing their deep appreciation.
This week, 20 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest arrived at Sydney International Airport after a long journey to help their Australian counterparts, who are worn out after months of trying to rescue people, wildlife, and land. Their arrival brings the total number of American firefighters to over 150 men and women who are sharing their courage, strength, and expertise to help during these horrific fires.
It’s a reciprocal relationship that has developed over the years, that saw a similar number of Australian firefighters come to the rescue of Californians during the fires of 2018. With another 100 American firefighters expected to arrive in the coming days, we hope and pray these remarkable men and women can make a powerful impact in extinguishing the fires.
Australians are deeply appreciate, as shown in this video when members of the public at the airport showed their gratitude to the new arrivals:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?