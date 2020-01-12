Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Lifestyle

9 Sweet lullabies to help the whole family sleep well

MOM,CHILD,BED TIME
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 12, 2020

A collection of songs for family members of every age.

If you find it tricky to get your little ones off to sleep, or you need some calming music to calm yourself at the end of the day, try this melodic selection of lullabies selected for children and adults alike, including classic tunes from Johnny Cash, Billy Idol, and many others.

Sweet dreams!

Read more:
Sleep in peace with this calming prayer
Read more:
This Scottish lullaby to the baby Jesus will deepen your love of God
Tags:
Health and WellnessMusic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black …
  7. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]