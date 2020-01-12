Fr. Rob Galea’s acoustic sessions are great Catholic listening

The Catholic priest, who became famous after appearing on ‘X-Factor,’ is returning to his acoustic roots.
Father Rob has spent the last few years producing Catholic music of a modern variety. His song “Dominoes,” which he produced with Gary and Natasha Pinto, is full of electronic accompaniment and vocal effects. The song is a perfect encapsulation of modern pop, with faithful lyrics that added great evangelical value.
Another example of his cutting-edge musical style can be seen in Galea’s 2019 “Our Father,” which used electronic sounds to create a rhythmless atmosphere to accompany the melody of the Lord’s Prayer.
With his acoustic recordings, Galea returns to his roots, and sounds a lot more like he did back in 2015, when his appearance on The X Factor helped his musical career take off. Our favorite of these tunes is “Angel,” featured above, which has a gripping melody that takes unexpected turns.
Even in an acoustic setting, Galea likes to toy around with genre, which makes sense when you can sing so many of them well. “Higher than the Clouds,” for instance, has fast-paced rap verses that he sings almost with a Jamaican inflection. We especially liked his guitar work on this track, which provided a catchy rhythm for the wonderful solo that pianist Timothy Li provided.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?