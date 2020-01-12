Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Zelda Caldwell
Cerith Gardiner
Philip Kosloski
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Philip Kosloski
Zoe Romanowsky
Philip Kosloski
Łukasz Kobeszko
Art & Culture

Fr. Rob Galea’s acoustic sessions are great Catholic listening

J-P Mauro

The Catholic priest, who became famous after appearing on ‘X-Factor,’ is returning to his acoustic roots.

Father Rob Galea has proven time and time again that his voice can meet the needs of any musical style. We’ve heard him sing like a rocker on “I’m Alive,” and his “Silent Night” displayed an incredible melismatic R&B voice. In early 2019, however, he released several videos as part of an acoustic session, and here he brings the beauty of his voice to the forefront.

Father Rob has spent the last few years producing Catholic music of a modern variety. His song “Dominoes,” which he produced with Gary and Natasha Pinto, is full of electronic accompaniment and vocal effects. The song is a perfect encapsulation of modern pop, with faithful lyrics that added great evangelical value.

Another example of his cutting-edge musical style can be seen in Galea’s 2019 “Our Father,” which used electronic sounds to create a rhythmless atmosphere to accompany the melody of the Lord’s Prayer.

With his acoustic recordings, Galea returns to his roots, and sounds a lot more like he did back in 2015, when his appearance on The X Factor helped his musical career take off. Our favorite of these tunes is “Angel,” featured above, which has a gripping melody that takes unexpected turns.

Even in an acoustic setting, Galea likes to toy around with genre, which makes sense when you can sing so many of them well. “Higher than the Clouds,” for instance, has fast-paced rap verses that he sings almost with a Jamaican inflection. We especially liked his guitar work on this track, which provided a catchy rhythm for the wonderful solo that pianist Timothy Li provided.

  Columbia Staff
  Zoe Romanowsky
  Bishop Robert Barron
  Joanne McPortland
  Zelda Caldwell
  Diane Montagna
  Cerith Gardiner
Zelda Caldwell
Philip Kosloski
J-P Mauro
Cerith Gardiner
Aleteia
