Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Art & Culture

Listen to the Missa Luba: Congolese liturgical music composed by a Belgian Franciscan

Share
Print
Daniel Esparza

Recorded in 1958 and remastered in stereo in 1965, the original album is a jewel collector’s treasure.

The Missa Luba is a unique setting of the Latin Mass, sung in styles traditional to the Democratic Republic of Congo: the Kyrie, for instance, is in the style of a kasala (a Luba song of mourning) and the Sanctus and the Benedictus are inspired by Bantu farewell songs. In its day, it was the most successful of many world music Masses created around the 1950s and 1960s, becoming even more popular than the 1964 Misa Criolla and the 1966 Misa Flamenca.

The Missa Luba was performed for the first time in that very same town in March 1958, the same year it was recorded.

 

The Missa Luba (Luba being an ethno-linguistic group indigenous to the Congolese south-central region) was composed by the Belgian Franciscan priest Guido Haazen, and was originally performed and recorded in March 1958 by Les Troubadours du Roi Baudouin (King Baudoin’s Troubadours), a choir of adults and children from the Congolese town of Kamina, the same year it was recorded.

You can listen to the Missa Luba by clicking on the video below.

Tags:
AfricaCatholic MusicChristians in Africa
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black …
  7. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]