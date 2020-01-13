Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Church

Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah reaffirm, in a book, the importance of priestly celibacy

Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
Share
Print
Agence I.Media | Jan 13, 2020

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, have just co-authored a book entitled “From the depths of our hearts,” as reported by Le Figaro on January 12th, 2020. In in, both authors uphold and reaffirm celibacy is a fundamental element of priesthood.

The book, which will be published on January 15th, is the product of meetings Ratzinger and Sarah held together, and of their correspondence during the synod on the Amazon, which discussed the question regarding the debated ordination of viri probati: middle-aged married men of proven virtue. Published at the end of these discussions, the final document of the Synod strongly recommended the application of this extraordinary measure to compensate for the lack of priests in the Amazon.

Read more:
“Drastic change” on celibacy teaching unlikely, says pope’s No. 2

Only two months later, the pope emeritus “takes a firm stand against the priestly ordination of married men, in a book co-signed with Cardinal Sarah,” as read in an article published by Le Figaro entitled “Priestly celibacy: Benedict XVI’s cry of alarm.” The French daily newspaper published some extracts from the book, in which both priests explain they “exchanged ideas and concerns,” and “prayed and meditated in silence.”

“The similarity of our concerns and the convergence of our conclusions made us decide to put the fruit of our work and of our spiritual friendship at the disposal of all the faithful (…) We do this in a spirit of love for the unity of the Church,” both the pope emeritus and the cardinal explain. For them, it is urgent that all the faithful, bishops and priests “no longer allow themselves to be impressed by bad pleas” and “diabolical lies” that seek to “devalue priestly celibacy.”

Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, recalled  the words of Pope Francis concerning priestly celibacy made in January 2019: “I prefer to give my life than to change the law on celibacy.”

Tags:
CelibacyPope Benedict XVIPope FrancisSynod of the Amazon
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
  5. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  6. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Did early Christians see the Eucharist as Jesus’ body and blood …
  8. Edifa
    Want your prayer to be more effective? Remember this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]