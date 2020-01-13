Cattle crosses: A fun viral activity for farmers

A small artistic project by Christian farmers Dan and Judy Gotto has captured the attention of many, after photos of a herd of cows coming together to form a cross went viral.

The photo shows a herd of cows congregated in the shape of a cross. The cross even seems to be pointing towards St. Clement Church, the home parish of the Gotto family.

The couple was able to gather the herd into cross formation by lining up piles of cattle feed in the same pattern. CNS reports that when feeding time came, all 171 of those hungry heifers came out to take part in a sort of flash mob … just for cows.

The photographs came thanks to the local priest, Father Michael Schueller, who is also a drone enthusiast. Father Schueller flew his drone high enough to snap some photos of the herd as they hung around in the pious pattern. The drone pilot priest also took some video.

In an interview with The Witness, Father Schueller commented:

“I am humbled by the response from the photo. I have received many messages from people far and wide, and it has been shared many times — such a simple image that has connected with so many people.”

The Gottos said that they were inspired to get their cows in line after years of trying to find a way to merge their faith with their farm. They also said that this was not the first year that they tried to snap this picture, but they had never had a drone to help out before. They credited Father Schueller’s skill at the controls for the clarity of the viral image.

Although the idea seems unique, the Gotto’s were not the first people to come up with it. 10NEWS WTSP ran a story in 2018 about the Duchsherer family’s similar efforts. They were able to release the video below in time for Christmas.