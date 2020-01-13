Jesus completely ‘on God’s side’ but completely on our side too, says pope

In reflecting on Baptism in Jordan, Pope Francis notes Our Lord’s solidarity with sinful humanity
When John protests at Jesus’ wish to be baptized, knowing that the all-pure Christ needed no turning from sin, Jesus replied to his cousin: “Allow it now, for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.”
Jesus’ ways are “unpredictable,” the Holy Father reflected, adding that Jesus has come to bridge the distance between God and man.
“If Jesus is completely on God’s side, He is also completely on humanity’s side,” and that’s why he gives this response to John, the pope said. “That is, He fulfills the Father’s plan which comes by way of filial obedience and solidarity with a frail and sinful humanity. It is the path of humility and of the closeness of God to His children.”
