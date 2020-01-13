Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Lifestyle

Sheepdog rescues hundreds of animals in Australian fire

PATSY THE WONDERDOG
Patsythecorryongwonderdog | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 13, 2020

Patsy the shepherd-mix fearlessly worked away to ensure hundreds of sheep got to safety.

They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and Patsy the sheepdog proved how true this was on New Year’s Eve.

When her owner, Stephen Hill, spotted a fire heading toward his cousin’s farm in Corryong in Victoria, Australia, he went straight over to help out, with Patsy, a shepherd-mix, at his side.

At 4:15 a.m. the dog got to work. Thanks to her night vision, courage, and shepherding talents, Patsy managed to bring 220 sheep to safety, in a barn untouched by the fire. Only six of the herd succumbed to the flames.

“If you haven’t got a good dog, you can’t do so much with the sheep. They’re really difficult to move in any way, shape or form unless you have a good dog,” Hill shared with NBC news. Patsy truly is a wonder dog!

With experts estimating that the fires have killed over a billion wildlife so far, efforts such as those made by Patsy are crucial. With so much loss of human and animal life, a story like this can lift hopes and make us grateful for the gift God has given us in dogs like Patsy.

View this post on Instagram

Many people have asked for the original video of Patsy to be put up, so here it is….when I stood in this burnt black paddock after the fire ripped through our family farm in Corryong, all I wanted to do was show our friends and family that we were ok, that we were still here, and that even in all the devastation we still had so much to be grateful for. So many others have lost quite literally everything they have. I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory. It’s funny how life works sometimes… These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been. Our fire season here isn’t even half way through, and it seems like nowhere is safe. It’s easy to feel helpless. But, it’s also easy to help. Make a donation to bushfire relief, no matter how small it is, trust me it will be appreciated. Every little bit helps!

A post shared by Patsy The Wonderdog (@patsythecorryongwonderdog) on

Read more:
Pope asks us to pray for Australia
Read more:
5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible

 

Tags:
AustraliaEnvironment
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
  5. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  6. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Did early Christians see the Eucharist as Jesus’ body and blood …
  8. Edifa
    Want your prayer to be more effective? Remember this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]