Sheepdog rescues hundreds of animals in Australian fire

Patsy the shepherd-mix fearlessly worked away to ensure hundreds of sheep got to safety.
When her owner, Stephen Hill, spotted a fire heading toward his cousin’s farm in Corryong in Victoria, Australia, he went straight over to help out, with Patsy, a shepherd-mix, at his side.
At 4:15 a.m. the dog got to work. Thanks to her night vision, courage, and shepherding talents, Patsy managed to bring 220 sheep to safety, in a barn untouched by the fire. Only six of the herd succumbed to the flames.
“If you haven’t got a good dog, you can’t do so much with the sheep. They’re really difficult to move in any way, shape or form unless you have a good dog,” Hill shared with NBC news. Patsy truly is a wonder dog!
With experts estimating that the fires have killed over a billion wildlife so far, efforts such as those made by Patsy are crucial. With so much loss of human and animal life, a story like this can lift hopes and make us grateful for the gift God has given us in dogs like Patsy.
View this post on Instagram
Many people have asked for the original video of Patsy to be put up, so here it is….when I stood in this burnt black paddock after the fire ripped through our family farm in Corryong, all I wanted to do was show our friends and family that we were ok, that we were still here, and that even in all the devastation we still had so much to be grateful for. So many others have lost quite literally everything they have. I never dreamed that these 20 seconds of Patsy in a paddock would spread across the world, and that me posting pictures of a little black and white dog would become my way to help my hometown recover from the worst fires in living memory. It’s funny how life works sometimes… These fires are not over. Not even close to being over. They will burn for weeks, months even, and communities all over Australia are going to be hit just like Corryong has been. Our fire season here isn’t even half way through, and it seems like nowhere is safe. It’s easy to feel helpless. But, it’s also easy to help. Make a donation to bushfire relief, no matter how small it is, trust me it will be appreciated. Every little bit helps!
