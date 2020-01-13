Sheepdog rescues hundreds of animals in Australian fire

They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and Patsy the sheepdog proved how true this was on New Year’s Eve.

When her owner, Stephen Hill, spotted a fire heading toward his cousin’s farm in Corryong in Victoria, Australia, he went straight over to help out, with Patsy, a shepherd-mix, at his side.

At 4:15 a.m. the dog got to work. Thanks to her night vision, courage, and shepherding talents, Patsy managed to bring 220 sheep to safety, in a barn untouched by the fire. Only six of the herd succumbed to the flames.

“If you haven’t got a good dog, you can’t do so much with the sheep. They’re really difficult to move in any way, shape or form unless you have a good dog,” Hill shared with NBC news. Patsy truly is a wonder dog!

With experts estimating that the fires have killed over a billion wildlife so far, efforts such as those made by Patsy are crucial. With so much loss of human and animal life, a story like this can lift hopes and make us grateful for the gift God has given us in dogs like Patsy.