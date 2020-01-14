Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
date 2020-01-14
Lifestyle

10 Reasons to love being middle aged

Cerith Gardiner | Jan 14, 2020

There are unique benefits to this stage of life, so live it to the full!

Click here to launch the slideshow

For decades the term “middle age” has had a negative connotation. But reaching that chapter in life is actually a blessing for many reasons, and more and more people are embracing it as a time to grow and to give of themselves. Click on the slideshow to see why reaching mid-life is actually a privilege, and an opportunity to become your very best self.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Why middle age is prime time for creativity
Read more:
What my mom still teaches me, in my middle age

 

 

