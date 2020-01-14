10 Reasons to love being middle aged

There are unique benefits to this stage of life, so live it to the full!
Click here to launch the slideshow
For decades the term “middle age” has had a negative connotation. But reaching that chapter in life is actually a blessing for many reasons, and more and more people are embracing it as a time to grow and to give of themselves. Click on the slideshow to see why reaching mid-life is actually a privilege, and an opportunity to become your very best self.
Read more:Why middle age is prime time for creativity
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today