Aleteia is now on Spotify! Here’s our Contemporary Sacred Music playlist

In this playlist, we share the works of great inspired Christian musicians who are currently blending the fundamental patterns of Gregorian, Mozarabic, or Visigothic chants and music with contemporary aesthetic and theological sensitivity and insight.

Take, for instance, the works of the Orthodox Estonian composer Arvo Pärt we include in this playlist. Partly inspired by Gregorian chant, Pärt developed his own unique composition technique, tintinnabuli (from the Latin tintinnabulum, “bell”), a simple style that springs from Pärt’s approach to both mysticism and minimalism. In fact, he is considered the founder and still main representative of “holy minimalism” in contemporary music.

We also include here some of the compositions of the late Fr. Domenico Bartolucci, who was the director of the Sistine Chapel Choir and the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and was recognized in the field of music both as a director and a prolific composer.

