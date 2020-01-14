Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Aleteia is now on Spotify! Here’s our Contemporary Sacred Music playlist

MARC CHAGALL
By Marc Chagall | Fair Use | wikiart
Daniel Esparza

Featuring works from Sean O’Riada, Arvo Pärt, Domenico Bartolucci, and others.

In this playlist, we share the works of great inspired Christian musicians who are currently blending the fundamental patterns of Gregorian, Mozarabic, or Visigothic chants and music with contemporary aesthetic and theological sensitivity and insight.

Read more:
How Gregorian chant was born

Take, for instance, the works of the Orthodox Estonian composer Arvo Pärt we include in this playlist. Partly inspired by Gregorian chant, Pärt developed his own unique composition technique, tintinnabuli (from the Latin tintinnabulum, “bell”), a simple style that springs from Pärt’s approach to both mysticism and minimalism. In fact, he is considered the founder and still main representative of “holy minimalism” in contemporary music.

We also include here some of the compositions of the late Fr. Domenico Bartolucci, who was the director of the Sistine Chapel Choir and the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and was recognized in the field of music both as a director and a prolific composer.

Click “play” below to start playing this selection, and make sure to follow us on Spotify!

 

 

