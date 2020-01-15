Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The heartwarming 91-year-old who regularly plays the piano at London train station

DENIS ROBINSON
BBC London | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 15, 2020

The nonagenarian gives and receives great pleasure in sharing his love of music.

St. Pancras train station in London is a hive of activity. It’s not only a gateway into Europe with its Eurostar service, it also serves the millions of Londoners in their daily commute. However, in between all the hustle and bustle, you might hear the odd tune from one of the pianos dotted around the station, where members of the public try out their musical talents.

The St. Pancras pianos attract all sorts of pianists, from beginners to real pros. And just recently the BBC featured a 91-year-old pianist who goes to the station at least once a week to play for the passing commuters.

In the video, Denis Robinson shares how his efforts are recognized by travelers who share with him how his playing brings great joy. While this is most heart-warming in itself, the video shows the surprise he had when a member of the cast of Cats showed up and joined him at the piano for “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Ceili O’Connor is seen singing her heart out with Robinson accompanying her perfectly. It’s a beautiful moment of two talents, and two generations, uniting in song.

However, the star performance isn’t the only thing that gives the nonagenarian great pleasure. As the only passing pianist who plays hymns at St. Pancras, Robinson had an “uncanny” moment when one traveler heard him playing a hymn and stopped to thank him. It was the one the man had during his wedding ceremony, 50 years to the day, and hearing Robinson play it “made his day.”

Here’s hoping Robinson will continue to inspire weary travelers on their journeys with his music and joy for life.

