Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Art & Culture

Franciscan University to offer graduate degree in Catholic Studies

Franciscan University of Steubenville
franciscanuniversity | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jan 16, 2020

Program, which will be completely online, will begin in Fall 2020.

Franciscan University of Steubenville is introducing an online graduate degree in Catholic Studies. The MA in Catholic Studies Program, due to begin in the fall, will draw from across the humanities and sciences to create an integrated curriculum deepening the student’s Catholic vision of the world.

The university says there is a need for a general liberal arts education imbued with a Catholic worldview. The program will aim to help students ground their professional pursuits—in law, education, business, the arts, or other careers—in a Catholic vision of reality “and ultimately bring them closer to Jesus Christ,” the Ohio-based institution says.

“Catholic Studies is a growing field,” says Andrew Jones, professor of philosophy and interim director of the MA in Catholic Studies Program. “There are millions of Catholics who have earned their undergraduate degree without having a Catholic education but would like to get one. This degree integrates all different fields and disciplines into one Catholic vision, to help people who want to see the world with Catholic eyes.”

With a slate of all-new courses created specifically for this program, the MA in Catholic Studies will require students to complete four core courses examining Catholic culture and thought from ancient times until today. To fulfill the remaining credit requirements, students will choose from an array of electives, including courses such as Philosophy of Religion, Natural Law and Natural Rights, Virtues and Morality, and more.

Several Franciscan University professors will serve as faculty for the new program, representing its multidisciplinary approach. They include Paul Symington, philosophy; Benjamin Wiker, political science; Michael Waldstein, theology; Daniel Kuebler, biology; Matthew Breuninger, psychology; John Holmes, English; and Professor Linus Meldrum, fine arts.

“Our primary objective is mission,” Jones said. “We want to help people grow in their faith through growing in their intellectual ability and education.”

Courses will be completed in eight-week sessions, with two courses per semester and six per year, including the summer. The program can be completed in as little as two years.

Jones said that Franciscan University’s Catholic Studies MA program is the only one that is completely online.

Tags:
Catholic studiesEducationFranciscan University of Steubenville
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  4. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When St. Agatha helped stop a volcano from destroying a city
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  8. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]