Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Church

Pope reveals 3-word prayer that “gets God’s attention”

POPE FRANCIS
© Antoine Mekary - ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 16, 2020

It’s an act of confidence that invites Our Lord to act

Today’s Gospel recounts the story of the leper who approached Jesus with a simple prayer: “Lord, if you will, you can make me clean.”

Pope Francis, in his homily at Casa Santa Marta, said this prayer, which is an act of trust, is a prayer that “gets God’s attention.”

“It is a challenge,” the Holy Father reflected, “but also an act of confidence: I know that He can do it, and so I entrust myself to Him.” The leper, he explained, made this prayer because he had seen that Jesus acted with compassion.

Compassion involves itself. It comes from the heart and gets involved, and it leads you to do something. Compassion is “suffering with,” taking the suffering of another person upon yourself in order to resolve it, to heal it. And this was the mission of Jesus. Jesus did not come to preach the law and then leave. Jesus came in compassion, that is, to suffer with and for us and to give us life itself. The love of Jesus is so great that compassion led Him precisely to the Cross, to give His life.

Francis suggested that we often repeat this little prayer — “if you will” — throughout the day, because Jesus is a God of compassion, who involves himself in our sorrows, in the problems of others.

“Lord, if you will, you can heal me; if you will, you can forgive me; if you will, you can help me.” Or, if you want, [you can make it] a little longer: “Lord, I am a sinner, have mercy on me, have compassion on me.” A simple prayer that can be said many times a day. “Lord, I, a sinner, ask you: have mercy on me.” Many times a day, inwardly, from the heart, without saying it out loud: “Lord, if you will, you can; if you will, you can. Have compassion on me.” Repeat this.

The leper, with his simple and “miraculous” prayer, was able to obtain healing thanks to the compassion of Jesus, who loves us despite our sinfulness, the pope reflected.

Jesus is not ashamed of us. “O Father, I am a sinner, how can I say this?…” [That’s even] better! For He came precisely for us sinners, and the greater a sinner you are, the closer the Lord is to you, for He has come for you, the greatest sinner; for me, the greatest sinner; for all of us.

Let us make a habit of repeating this prayer, always: “Lord, if you will, you can do it. If you will, you can do it,” with confidence that the Lord is close to us; and with His compassion, He will take upon Himself our problems, our sins, our inner diseases, everything.

Read more: How St. Elizabeth of the Trinity taught me how to pray for others in 7 words
Tags:
Pope FrancisPrayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  4. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When St. Agatha helped stop a volcano from destroying a city
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  8. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]