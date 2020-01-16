Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Art & Culture

The Orthodox maestro Arvo Pärt was the most performed contemporary composer in the world for eight years in a row

Arvo Pärt
Leemage | AFP
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza

Pärt was the first non-theologian to win a Ratzinger Prize, back in 2017.

In November 2017 the Ratzinger Prize was awarded, for the first time, to a non-theologian: the Orthodox Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. Pope Francis explained granting Pärt the award was perfectly aligned with the theological vision of Benedict XVI: beauty, the pontiff said, is a “privileged way to open ourselves to transcendence and encounter with God.” Indeed, art allows for serenity and “elevation of the mind.”

Read more:
Listen to Arvo Pärt’s rendition of the Creed for his Berlin Mass

The Estonian maestro was the most performed contemporary composer in the world for eight years in a row, until 2019, when he lost the top spot to American composer John Williams.

As read in a post published by Estonian World, according to the classical music event database Bachtrack, the most performed contemporary composers in the world in 2019 were John Williams, Arvo Pärt, James MacMillan, Philip Glass, John Adams, György Kurtág, Eric Whitacre, John Rutter, Thomas Adès, and Steve Reich, in that order.

Bachtrack calculates a series of statistics each year that show the number of times the work of each composer has been performed. The most performed composers overall were Beethoven, Mozart, J.S. Bach, Brahms, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Schumann, Haydn, Chopin and Mendelssohn.

You can listen to some of the Estonian maestro’s compositions in our Contemporary Sacred Music playlist below:

 

Tags:
Christian MusicClassical MusicSacred Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  4. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When St. Agatha helped stop a volcano from destroying a city
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  8. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]