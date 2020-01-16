Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

Vatican’s hospital for children is bringing in the circus

Pope Francis visits a patient of Bambino Gesu.


@Vatican News
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia | Jan 16, 2020

Performers will bring patients at the Bambino Gesù a little joy in the midst of their difficulties

Patients at the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital will enjoy a circus on January 17, to bring a little joy into this difficult time of their lives.

The event is in the lead up to the annual February 11 celebration of the World Day of the Sick and is co-sponsored by the hospital and the Vatican’s Department for Integral Human Development.

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of this congregation, said he hopes the performers can offer the children a bit of joy in the midst of their trials. The clowns and acrobats of the Italian circus will use their talents to lighten the “burden of pain” felt by both the patients and their parents, the cardinal reflected. And, he added, to also bring a bit of joy to the health care professionals in the “extraordinary mission they do every day in service to others.”

Before the show, the Cardinal Prefect will celebrate a Mass in the hospital chapel with French Archbishop Bruno Marie Duffé, secretary of the same dicastery. Patients, families, and medical staff will attend the Mass, as well as representatives of the circus.

Astonishment and delight at the performance of a clown or acrobat are among the most effective tools to help children smile, reflected the president of the Bambino Gesù, especially since most of the time, many of these children cannot leave their rooms.

Read more:
Pope helps juggler with his act; enjoys circus at end of general audience
Read more:
Pope tells children with cancer: Talk to your guardian angels
