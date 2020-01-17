Animals blessed at St. Peter’s for feast of St. Anthony Abbot

In some cultures, it’s typical to bless animals on feast of St. Francis of Assisi; in Rome, it’s on Anthony’s day
Anthony is the father of Christian monasticism.
While some cultures tend to think mostly of St. Francis of Assisi as patron of animals, in various parts of Europe, including in Rome, it is common to have a blessing of animals on the January 17 feast of St. Anthony Abbot.
The archpriest of Saint Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Angelo Comastri, blessed animals present in Piazza Pio XII, as he celebrated the feast day of Saint Anthony Abbot.
~
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?