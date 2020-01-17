Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Spirituality

How to start and end each day, according to St. Anthony of Egypt

SAINT ANTHONY OF EGYPT
Dobroš | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 17, 2020

The 4th-century monk taught his disciples to keep eternity always in their minds, reflecting on it in the morning and at night.

St. Anthony of Egypt was a holy monk of the 4th century who is also commonly referred to as the Father of Monasticism. He was among the first to dedicate his entire life to prayer and fasting in the deserts of Egypt.

One spiritual discipline that he taught his monks was to begin and end each day with a reminder of their own mortality. This was meant to encourage them in the practice of virtue, as they didn’t know when they would die. Fr. Alban Butler wrote about this teaching of St. Anthony’s in his Lives of the Fathers, Martyrs, and Other Principal Saints.

He instructed his monks to have eternity always present to their minds, and to reflect every morning that perhaps they might not live till night, and every evening that perhaps they might never see the morning; and to perform every action, as if it were the last of their lives, with all the fervour of their souls to please God.

This may be a sobering thought, but it does create a much greater sense of urgency in the life of virtue.

Often we can be slothful when it comes to being a good person. We might say to ourselves, “I will be better … tomorrow!” However, do we really know if we will live another day?

St. Teresa of Calcutta wrote similarly in A Simple Path, “People die suddenly all the time, so it could happen to us too at any moment. Yesterday is gone and tomorrow has not yet come; we must live each day as if it were our last so that when God calls us we are ready, and prepared, to die with a clean heart.”

The only time we have is the present moment and it is there that we can become a saint. Let us remember that and begin and end each day with that simple fact in mind.

Read more:
Is it possible to live in the present moment?
Read more:
What if today was your last day on earth? 
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  8. V. M. Traverso
    7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]