Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Church

Pope Francis given Patrick Mahomes jersey

PATRICK MAHOMES
TOM PENNINGTON | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 17, 2020

Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday

The bishops of the midwestern United States are having meetings with Pope Francis this week, and one of them made sure to fill him in on something important happening at home: the football playoffs.

Bishop James Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph presented a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey to the Holy Father, as reported in this Catholic News Service tweet.

Mahomes is a local star as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for the AFC Championship.

Read more:
9 Quotes from a pope who will revolutionize the way you think about sports

Francis is a big sports fan, though as is common in Latin America, his interests lie especially with soccer, not American football.

Nevertheless, he’s repeated dozens of times that he sees sport as an important part of the human experience, and a key formative activity for youth. He particularly stresses how sports has the capacity to unite people of different cultures, religions, and nationalities.

With Peter

Regarding the bishops’ visit with the pope: These are called “ad limina” visits. Ad limina is Latin for “to the threshold” and refers to going to the “threshold of the tombs of Sts. Peter and Paul.” All the diocesan bishops of the world and some others regularly have these meetings with the pope and members of the Roman Curia, on a fixed schedule. The ad limina visits used to fall approximately every five years, but in the last several years, have become more spaced out, as the popes’ traveling schedules have increased, as well as other scheduling factors.

The meetings are a chance for the bishops to speak with the pope and other Vatican leaders about local issues of concern, as well as to share moments of fellowship.

Read more:
Sports a remedy to media-induced isolation, pope says
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  8. V. M. Traverso
    7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]