Ask St. Peter for help to remain faithful in adversity

Philip Kosloski | Jan 18, 2020

St. Peter knows what it feels like to have your faith shaken to its core.

There will be times in our lives when our faith is shaken. It could be something that occurs in our personal life, or it could be something on the news that disturbs us. Whatever it is, St. Peter the Apostle is a powerful intercessor who can help reassure us to remain rooted in our faith.

He experienced first hand what it feels like to abandon Jesus and it did not feel good! St. Peter deeply regretted denying Jesus Christ (three times) and spent the rest of his life atoning for his sin.

Now that he is in Heaven, St. Peter can intercede for us and help us not make the same mistake. Here is a short prayer from the Raccolta, invoking his intercession, placing our faith in his hands.

O Lord, we beseech you, raise us up by the Apostolic might of Blessed Peter your Apostle; that the weaker we are in ourselves, the more powerful may be the assistance whereby we are strengthened through his intercession; that thus, ever fortified by the protection of your Apostle, we may neither yield to sin, nor be overwhelmed by adversity.

O Almighty God, we beseech you, suffer us not, whom you have firmly founded upon the rock of the apostolical confession, ever to be shaken by any storms of the enemy.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen. 

