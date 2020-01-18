Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Inspiring Stories

Baby abandoned in dumpster now a successful millionaire

Freddie Figgers
Freddie Figgers | CC BY 4.0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 18, 2020

Yet his true worth is caring for others.

At just a couple of days old, Freddie Figgers was put in a dumpster by his mother, a prostitute with a drug addiction. Fortunately, the newborn was found and placed in the loving foster home of Betty and Nathan Figgers. The couple decided to adopt Freddie into their family, welcoming a sibling for their biological daughter.

Despite being in a happy home, the family lived in a rural area, which meant everyone was aware of his tragic beginning and Freddie couldn’t lose the label of “dumpster baby,” as reported by Mary Ashbaucher for Lightworkers. He says he found the circumstances of his abandonment embarrassing as a child.

But thanks to the dedication of his parents, a young Freddie was given the opportunity to discover an interest that would not only keep him out of trouble, but lead him to build a fortune as an adult.

At the age of nine, Freddie’s father Nathan bought him an old Macintosh computer to fiddle with. The young engineer proved his tech skills by taking the computer apart and rebuilding it successively. His ease and understanding of how the Macintosh worked led to greater projects and soon he had the computer up and running.

As a tech savvy teen, Freddie got a job with the local city hall of Quincy fixing their computers. By 15, he was running a repair shop from his parents’ living room. By 17, he had dropped out of school and had an impressive 150 clients who relied on him to create websites and storage for all their files. But it was only after his father developed Alzheimer’s that Freddie’s business took a turn.

Now in his 20s, Freddie was inspired to help his ailing dad, “It was difficult to watch him decline—it’s something you never forget. I’ve always been so grateful to him and my mom. They taught me not to let my circumstances define who I was,” he shared. So with the same skills he’d honed with his father’s encouragement Freddie developed a tracking device to put in his father’s shoe if ever he got lost.

The ingenious design that came with GPS tracking allowed Freddie to locate his father and communicate with him if ever he got lost. By the time Freddie reached 23, he’d sold the invention for $2.2 million, two years before his father passed away.

In 2017, Freddie’s company, Figgers Wireless, which sells data plans and smartphones, had an estimated worth of $62 million. Freddie wasn’t even 30 years old. But the CEO still had a desire to find ways to help others through technology, stating, “the best thing any human being can do is influence another one.”

He’s gone on to develop a system to help those with diabetes control their insulin through Bluetooth technology, and is working on a way to help family members keep in contact with those living in the streets, as he explains, “That could be me on the streets—I could have been homeless or dead if I hadn’t been found by the dumpster after I was born.”

While Freddie knows of his birth mother’s background, he has no desire to reach out to her. “My parents adopted me and gave me love and a future,” he said. “They did their best to make the world a better place, and now that’s all I want to do, too.”

In trying to help others, Freddie is not just using his technological knowledge. The philanthropist is also putting his hand in his pocket to help seniors pay their bills, sponsoring youth programs, saving families from losing their homes through foreclosure, and offering college scholarships.

Read more:
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Read more:
Tech millionaire gives huge donation to help students preparing for this low-paying important career
Tags:
FamilyInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  4. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  7. V. M. Traverso
    7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
  8. J-P Mauro
    4 Nigerian seminarians abducted while on seminary grounds
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]