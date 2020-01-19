Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Art & Culture

Finding Faith: The Rosary makes a rare appearance in this painting

TIEOPOLO; MADONNA AND ROSARY
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | Jan 19, 2020

Rosaries are not often clearly defined in paintings, considering how popular they have been since being revealed to St. Dominic eight centuries ago.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

Days after the feast of the baptism of Jesus, a 1735 painting by Gian Battista (John the Baptist) Tiepolo is up for sale at Sotheby’s. For an undisclosed price, it will be possible to acquire the last altarpiece by this definitive rococo artist in private hands. It’s especially interesting because of its depiction of a rosary, befitting a work titled “Madonna of the Rosary.” Rosaries are not often clearly defined in paintings, considering how popular they have been since being revealed to St. Dominic eight centuries ago. By the 18th century, the cult of the Rosary had been thoroughly revived by the Dominican Pope Benedict XIII. The example in Tiepolo’s painting takes the form that we know so well, although the medal hanging below the cross is an unusual feature.

teopolo; madonna and rosary
Courtesy of Sotheby's

 

Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    7 Little-known facts about Michelangelo’s Pietà
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
  8. J-P Mauro
    4 Nigerian seminarians abducted while on seminary grounds
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]