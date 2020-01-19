Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Flannery O’Connor’s 4 lessons for being your best self

FLANNERY O CONNOR
Shutterstock-spatuletail
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 19, 2020

Some pearls of wisdom from the renowned American author.

Click here to launch the slideshow

In her relatively short and secluded life, American writer Flannery O’Connor beautifully captured the intricacies of human behavior and morality in her works. A devout Catholic, her faith deeply impacted her writing and outlook on life. Although she suffered from lupus, which eventually led to her death at the age of 39, the author still managed to attend Mass every day and write prolifically while in pain. Here are some of O’Connors gems of wisdom and wit that can inspire us to to live our own lives with God at the center.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
The story behind Flannery O’Connor’s stories
Read more:
6 Ways author Flannery O’Connor can inspire our modern lives
Tags:
CultureInspiration
