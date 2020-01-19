Flannery O’Connor’s 4 lessons for being your best self

Some pearls of wisdom from the renowned American author.
In her relatively short and secluded life, American writer Flannery O’Connor beautifully captured the intricacies of human behavior and morality in her works. A devout Catholic, her faith deeply impacted her writing and outlook on life. Although she suffered from lupus, which eventually led to her death at the age of 39, the author still managed to attend Mass every day and write prolifically while in pain. Here are some of O’Connors gems of wisdom and wit that can inspire us to to live our own lives with God at the center.
