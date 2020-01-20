5 Ways to encourage your kids to bond with each other

Click here to launch the slideshow

Sibling relationships are a treasure that needs to be nurtured. As parents, we can do our part starting when our children are very young by creating opportunities for positive interactions between them, encouraging teamwork, promoting acts of kindness and respect, highlighting the value of their friendship, and teaching them to care for each other.

Here’s where to focus your energies as a parent when it comes to building strong sibling bonds in your kids.