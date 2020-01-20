Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cecilia Zinicola | Jan 20, 2020
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Editor's choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
5 Ways to encourage your kids to bond with each other

SIBLINGS;
J.K. Califf-(CC BY-SA 2.0)
Cecilia Zinicola | Jan 20, 2020

Siblings can be best friends for life … with a little encouragement from their parents.

Sibling relationships are a treasure that needs to be nurtured. As parents, we can do our part starting when our children are very young by creating opportunities for positive interactions between them, encouraging teamwork, promoting acts of kindness and respect, highlighting the value of their friendship, and teaching them to care for each other.

Here’s where to focus your energies as a parent when it comes to building strong sibling bonds in your kids.

