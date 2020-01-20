A new pope? No, just a new Hearts forward

The Heart of Midlothian Football Club, a Scottish soccer team known as Hearts, confirmed the signing of a star player with fanfare equal to the announcement of a new pope.

A tweet posted by the the professional soccer team, heralded the signing of Kosovan forward Donis Avdijaj accompanied by a gif of white smoke coming out of the chimney at the Vatican — the sign that a new pope has been elected.

There is no word on whether Pope Francis got a kick out of (see what we did there?) this playful joke. The pontiff is a passionate soccer fan, and lifelong supporter of the Argentinian club, San Lorenzo, so we like to think he retweeted in spirit.