A new pope? No, just a new Hearts forward

Scottish football team uses a very papal symbol to the announce the signing of a new player.
A tweet posted by the the professional soccer team, heralded the signing of Kosovan forward Donis Avdijaj accompanied by a gif of white smoke coming out of the chimney at the Vatican — the sign that a new pope has been elected.
There is no word on whether Pope Francis got a kick out of (see what we did there?) this playful joke. The pontiff is a passionate soccer fan, and lifelong supporter of the Argentinian club, San Lorenzo, so we like to think he retweeted in spirit.
