A new pope? No, just a new Hearts forward

Jeffrey Bruno | Aleteia
Francesco I the New Pope !
Aleteia | Jan 20, 2020

Scottish football team uses a very papal symbol to the announce the signing of a new player.

The Heart of Midlothian Football Club, a Scottish soccer team known as Hearts, confirmed the signing of a star player with fanfare equal to the announcement of a new pope.

A tweet posted by the the professional soccer team, heralded the signing of Kosovan forward Donis Avdijaj accompanied by a gif of white smoke coming out of the chimney at the Vatican — the sign that a new pope has been elected.

There is no word on whether Pope Francis got a kick out of (see what we did there?) this playful joke. The pontiff is a passionate soccer fan, and lifelong supporter of the Argentinian club, San Lorenzo, so we like to think he retweeted in spirit.

Tags:
Sports
