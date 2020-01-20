Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Spirituality

Capuchin priest who fought racism on way to canonization

FATHER STEPHEN ECKERT
St Benedict The Moor | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 20, 2020

Fr. Stephen Eckert worked tirelessly for racial equality in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Born in Canada, Fr. Stephen Eckert joined the Capuchin order, was ordained in 1896 and sent to New York for his first assignment. While there he fell in love with African Americans and felt a desire to minister to their spiritual needs, something that was rarely heard of in America at the time.

This calling was further cemented after a visit to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in Philadelphia, a religious community founded by St. Katherine Drexel, who served various African American communities. He was convinced that God was calling him to this apostolate and wrote to his superior in 1903.

“I humbly ask you for the privilege of devoting my life to missionary work alone, in conformity with God’s holy will. I must point out that since last year I have been thinking of going south to work with the Blacks; so if you think that this might redound to the greater glory of God, I would be glad to do so…”

His dream wasn’t fulfilled until he was appointed pastor at St. Benedict the Moor Parish in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The parish was in the heart of an African American community and his pastoral approach was entirely unique.

According to Egidio Picucci in an article for L’Osservatore Romano, “Within two months, Fr. Stephen made contact with 450 people, going from house to house, giving rise to waves of wonder for no one had ever ‘dared’ to do as much. It is needless to say that this wonder became trust, which is why, when it became known that he was to open a school, he was immediately able to gather about 40 children, half of whom lived far away.”

It is said that he was one of the first Catholic priests to dedicate all of his energy to the service of “the colored race” in the United States.

Furthermore, he would say “To do something for the Blacks we must first convert the Whites to their cause.” Eckert was active in the local community and fought for basic human rights and equality, something far ahead of his time.

Capuchin priest Fr. Mike Bertram summarizes on the St. Benedict the Moor parish website, “After [a] preaching trip, he contracted pneumonia, but refused hospitalization. He subsequently died on February 16, 1923 at the age of 53 and is buried on the grounds of St. Benedict the Moor Church here in Milwaukee. His simple tombstone reads, ‘The Apostle and Champion of the Colored Race.’ His great holiness and ministry resulted in the diocese beginning the canonization process on his behalf, and he was declared ‘Servant of God’ in 1952.”

His legacy endures to this day and the example of his fight for the dignity of the human person remains an inspiration.

Read more:
The Ku Klux Klan couldn’t dissuade this Brooklyn priest
Read more:
Father Tolton recognized as venerable; may be first black American to be canonized
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope reveals 3-word prayer that “gets God’s …
  8. J-P Mauro
    4 Nigerian seminarians abducted while on seminary grounds
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]