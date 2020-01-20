Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Church

“Racism is a sin that denies the truth about God and his creation”: US bishops on MLK Day

MARTIN LUTHER KING MONUMENT
Johnny Silvercloud | CC
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 20, 2020

US bishops’ leader speaks out about the battle against racism still facing Americans

The president of the United States council of bishops is calling Americans to recommit to building the kids of community that Martin Luther King envisioned: an “America where all men and women are treated as children of God, made in his image and endowed with dignity, equality, and rights that can never be denied, no matter the color of their skin, the language they speak, or the place they were born.”

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles released a statement about racism to mark Martin Luther King day on January 20.

The archbishop suggested that America has come a long way in efforts to combat racism, “but we have not come nearly far enough.” He noted worrying increases in anti-Semitic attacks, and “also ugly displays of white nationalism, nativism, and violence targeting Hispanics and other immigrants.”

Archbishop Gomez recalled that fundamentally, racism is “a sin that denies the truth about God and his creation.”

Read the whole statement below:

Read more:
12 Pearls of wisdom from Martin Luther King, Jr.

~

As our nation prepares to commemorate the life and witness of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are grateful for his courageous stand in solidarity with all who suffer injustice and his witness of love and nonviolence in the struggle for social change. But we are once again painfully aware that we are still far off from his dream for America, the ‘beloved community’ for which he gave his life.

“We have come a long way in our country, but we have not come nearly far enough. Too many hearts and minds are clouded by racist presumptions of privilege and too many injustices in our society are still rooted in racism and discrimination. Too many young African American men are still being killed in our streets or spending their best years behind bars. Many minority neighborhoods in this country are still what they were in Rev. King’s time, what he called ‘lonely islands of poverty.’ Let us recommit ourselves to ensuring opportunity reaches every community.

“In recent years, we have seen disturbing outbreaks of racism and prejudice against other groups. There has been a rise of anti-Semitic attacks and also ugly displays of white nationalism, nativism, and violence targeting Hispanics and other immigrants. Such bigotry is not worthy of a great nation. As Catholics and as Americans, we must reject every form of racism and anti-Semitism.

“Racism is a sin that denies the truth about God and his creation, and it is a scandal that disfigures the beauty of America’s founding vision. In our 2018 pastoral letter on racism, my brother bishops and I stated: ‘What is needed, and what we are calling for, is a genuine conversion of heart, a conversion that will compel change and the reform of our institutions and society.’

“Let us honor the memory of Rev. King by returning to what he called ‘the best in the American dream and the most sacred values in our Judeo-Christian heritage.’ Let us commit ourselves once more to building his ‘beloved community,’ an America where all men and women are treated as children of God, made in his image and endowed with dignity, equality, and rights that can never be denied, no matter the color of their skin, the language they speak, or the place they were born.”

