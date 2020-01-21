7 Child saints your child needs to know

Click here to launch the slideshow

Growing up today can be pretty tough for kids. There’s a lot of pressure and a lot of voices pulling them this way and that. To help parents guide their children along the way, here are 7 saints to introduce to them. These children faced petrifying persecution, great poverty, and terrible illness at very young ages. Yet, the one thing that helped them on their journey was an unwavering faith in God. They were willing to not only give their lives for Him, but to do in ways that often meant great suffering. These boys and girls can provide children with inspiration and encouragement to be brave, focused, patient, and loving, especially when times are difficult.