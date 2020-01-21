Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Lifestyle

7 Child saints your child needs to know

© Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 21, 2020

Introduce your kids to these holy girls and boys to help give them faith and courage.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Growing up today can be pretty tough for kids. There’s a lot of pressure and a lot of voices pulling them this way and that. To help parents guide their children along the way, here are 7 saints to introduce to them. These children faced petrifying persecution, great poverty, and terrible illness at very young ages. Yet, the one thing that helped them on their journey was an unwavering faith in God. They were willing to not only give their lives for Him, but to do in ways that often meant great suffering. These boys and girls can provide children with inspiration and encouragement to be brave, focused, patient, and loving, especially when times are difficult.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
7 Unique and beautiful names from ancient virgin martyrs
Read more:
11 Patron saints every parent should introduce to their children

 

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope reveals 3-word prayer that “gets God’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]