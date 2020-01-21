Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Lifestyle

9 Commandments for being a better employee

Dean Drobot - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Jan 21, 2020

What does it mean to be a Christian at work? The 10 Commandments give us a guide.

It’s important to remember that being a Christian applies to our work week as well as to the rest of our lives. Whether we’re working a part-time job or two, or we’re in a longstanding salaried position, we’re all ll called to make sure we’re living morally at our place of work. How can we be a better employee, no matter our job? Here are 9 ways, based on the Ten Commandments.

1
Don't make work a god.

Is your job or career the guiding light in your life? Are you working extra hours unnecessarily? Are you constantly preoccupied with work when you’re not working? Think about your priorities, and make sure that you’re giving time to God and to those who are close to you. If those priorities are in place first, it should be easier to see when you’re starting to make work into an idol.  

2
Don't take the Lord's name in vain at work.

It can be hard to change a habit, especially if your coworkers use God’s name carelessly. Try using a non-blasphemous expression instead. You know how people have a signature coat or make a signature cocktail? You can have a signature exclamation — that’s not blasphemous! (My suggestions are: “Oh frost” “Well, that takes the cake” and “Spam!” but those might not be to your liking, so be creative).  Do whatever it takes to change that habit. 

3
Respect your boss.

Don’t talk badly about him or her. Do what your boss tells you (as long as it is moral). If you disagree with a policy or request, talk about it with him or her openly (and respectfully!). 

4
Keep Sunday holy.

Don’t work on Sunday if at all possible. If you absolutely have to work, set aside some time for Mass and try to do some spiritual reading to make it a special day. 

5
Don't harm the reputation of anyone you work with.

You may work with someone who is very petty, very crass, very dishonest, very inconsiderate, you name it. But sharing this person’s misdeeds with your friends or other coworkers is not okay. Even if the person you work with does truly terrible things, that person was made in the image and likeness of God, and doesn’t deserve to be gossiped about. (This doesn’t apply to reporting misconduct you have personally witnessed through appropriate channels, of course.)

6
Be chaste at work.

Whether you are married or single, be careful about your relationships with coworkers of the opposite sex. Don’t flirt and lead people on. Be conscious about what you talk about and how much you open up in one on one conversations. If you or the person you are talking to is married, it’s important to be aware of how emotionally intimate you’re becoming with each other even if it’s unintentional. 

7
Don't steal from your employer.

This includes resources, such as using the printer or copier for personal use, or keeping the work mug you like at home. And don’t waste your employer’s time on your personal business — be that personal phone calls, email, or social media. 

8
Don't bear false witness against your coworker.

Take ownership when you make a mistake at work, and don’t blame others. If someone asks you to say something you know to be untrue about a coworker, don’t do it. 

9
Don't covet the life of your coworker or boss.

This includes their spouse, position, car, house, salary. Wanting to move up in a company is not a bad thing. But dwelling on how much you dislike your current life, or how wonderful other coworkers’ lives are, is not productive.  

St. Joseph, patron saint of workers, pray for us!

 

 

Tags:
Work
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope reveals 3-word prayer that “gets God’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]