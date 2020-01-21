Prayer to keep children safe from harm

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski | Jan 21, 2020

St. Agnes is the patron saint of children and is a known intercessor to keep them safe.

On January 21 the Catholic Church celebrates the life of St. Agnes of Rome, a young girl who at the age of 13 died a martyrs death.

She is normally depicted with a lamb, referring both to her name (Agnes, which sounds like Agnus, or Lamb, in Latin) and her childlike purity.

Here is a short prayer invoking her powerful intercession, especially for children, keeping them out of harm’s way.

St. Agnes, although you were only a child, you believed that Jesus was always with you; help us to remember that he is also with us, and to remain true to his presence.

St. Agnes, you refused to give up your faith; help us to be proud of our faith, to love it, to be strong in it, and to give witness to it daily.

St. Agnes, patron saint of children, watch over the children of the world; keep them safe from harm; be with them in their hour of need; and always pray for them. Amen.

