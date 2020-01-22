Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Lifestyle

102-year-old woman shares recipe for marriage success

PILAR SUEVOS
Folk Sixty
Dolors Massot | Jan 22, 2020

Everyone wants to be happily married, but how do we achieve it? One centenarian shares her secrets…

Pilar Suevos Fernández de Jove has great wisdom about marriage, given her own decades-long love story, and a front-row seat to the marriages of her six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At 102 years old, Pilar, who lives in the small town of Vilarrube, in Spain, sums up her past century by saying that she has had “a very happy life, thank God.” She doesn’t want to take the secret of her happy life to her grave, so she decided to share it in a YouTube video that’s just over two minutes long. (The video is below in Spanish, with subtitles in English.)

So what’s the secret of happiness in marriage?

First, Pilar says, “You need to think before you get married.” To her, that means seeing what your boyfriend or girlfriend is like, but also learning what their family is like. This way, you can avoid many unpleasant surprises in the future.

PILAR SUEVOS
Folk Sixty

She explains that “there is plenty of foolishness” when it comes to romantic relationships, and she’s probably right. Although the statistics and causes are complicated, many marriages end in divorce, and as many as 45% of pregnancies in the USA are unintended. Something doesn’t seem to add up, and Pilar makes the logical observation that when we use our head and not just our feelings, we tend to make better decisions (and not just about marriage).

Pilar adds other ingredients to her recipe for a strong marriage:

  • Holding strong moral principles.
  • An upbringing with parents who give you solid guidance and example.
  • Surrounding yourself with friends who are good people.
  • Having people in your life who will tell you honestly when you go astray.

And, finally, an essential ingredient that has to mix with all the rest: “Healthy, good love.”

For Pilar, the essence of a happy life can be summed up in just a few words:

“You always have to respect love. Love is a wonderful thing when it’s true: the family, and God, who is in our heart. That’s marvelous.”

Here you can see Pilar’s video on YouTube (with English subtitles):

