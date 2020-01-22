In aftermath of Christmas Day beheadings, a Nigerian priest reflects on plight of Christians

Aid to the Church in Need spoke about the killings with Father Panachy Longinus Ogbede, the pastor of the Church of the Visitation in Lagos, Nigeria. Father Panachy said:

We must never accept violence. It is not a part of our culture. Traditional Nigerians are known to have discussions; our forefathers taught us that an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth leaves everyone blind and toothless. There will always be better and more productive ways to express our grievances.

But many people feel otherwise. They would benefit from a stronger relationship with God, which leads to more positive relationships with other human beings; it’s how the human being becomes sacred in our eyes.

We are quickly losing our sense of the sacred, as well as our sense of community. Egotism and relativism have crept in everywhere, and we have forgotten that there are still objective truths. It is not right to kill your brothers and sisters. It is not right to behave cruelly. I implore Boko Haram and ISWAP to reconsider their ways.

The truth is that Christians cannot leave their homelands. Where would we emigrate to? And for how long? We are aliens everywhere we go. We must learn tolerance and fortitude; we must persist and live freely.

The Scriptures predicted hard times for us, but hard times don’t last. Tough people do. Life is filled with ups and downs, which are often the results of human selfishness. And there will always be a Judas among the disciples. There will always be a child who strays, who goes left, when everyone else goes right. And when they do, they see that it rarely works out.

It’s when things fluctuate that we find opportunities for growth. And in order to achieve that growth, we must accept instability, imperfection, and uncertainty. Life is a mystery and requires our ongoing formation. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must walk through that tunnel before we reach it, or even see it.

The early apostles faced persecution, too. But Christ has never abandoned His Church. Without Him, all of us would be gone. Darkness has thrived, but it has never won.

—Tobore Ovuorie

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and is republished here with kind permission. To learn more about ACN or to help persecuted Christians around the world visit www.churchinneed.org

With picture of Father Panachy (© ACN)

