Prayer for the protection of all human life

The Catholic Church firmly believes in the innate dignity of every human life, from conception to natural death. It is a teaching that hasn’t changed and will remain constant, even when the world seeks to eliminate particular groups of people.

Both prayer and action are needed to bring about a renewed “culture of life,” one that respects each individual and sees them as children of God.

Here is a prayer from the Mass entitled, “For Giving Thanks to God for the Gift of Human Life,” that asks God to strengthen us in this battle to protect human life in all its stages.

God our Creator,

we give thanks to you,

who alone have the power to impart the breath of life

as you form each of us in our mother’s womb;

grant, we pray,

that we, whom you have made stewards of creation,

may remain faithful to this sacred trust

and constant in safeguarding the dignity

of every human life.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.