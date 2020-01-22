Prayer for the protection of all human life

Both prayer and action are needed to protect life in all of its stages.
Both prayer and action are needed to bring about a renewed “culture of life,” one that respects each individual and sees them as children of God.
Here is a prayer from the Mass entitled, “For Giving Thanks to God for the Gift of Human Life,” that asks God to strengthen us in this battle to protect human life in all its stages.
God our Creator,
we give thanks to you,
who alone have the power to impart the breath of life
as you form each of us in our mother’s womb;
grant, we pray,
that we, whom you have made stewards of creation,
may remain faithful to this sacred trust
and constant in safeguarding the dignity
of every human life.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you
in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
one God, for ever and ever.
