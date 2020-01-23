Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Spirituality

Flowers have an important role at Mass

ALTAR
Leimenide | Flickr CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 23, 2020

The use of flowers contains multiple levels of spiritual symbolism that should not be forgotten.

In many Catholic churches flowers are the most commonly used decorations in the sanctuary. They can be found surrounding the altar at Mass, or in front of statues and other prominent works of art.

While they might seem like an “afterthought,” the Church actually has distinct rules and regulations regarding flowers and makes use of them for specific spiritual symbolism.

For example, the General Instruction of the Roman Missal explains, “Floral decoration should always show moderation and be arranged around the altar rather than on the altar table.” Additionally, “During Advent the floral decoration of the altar should be marked by a moderation suited to the character of this time of year, without expressing in anticipation the full joy of the Nativity of the Lord. During Lent it is forbidden for the altar to be decorated with flowers. Exceptions, however, are Laetare Sunday (Fourth Sunday of Lent), Solemnities, and Feasts.”

In this aspect flowers are meant to express joy, and is why they are restricted during the somber seasons of Advent and Lent.

Additionally, flowers serve the purpose of reminding us of God’s creation and the beauty of his handiwork. Nikolaus Gihr in his book, The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, elaborates on this spiritual meaning.

A holy religious, the Capuchin Francis Borgia, used to say: “God has left us from Paradise three things: the stars, the flowers and the eyes of a child.” In fact, flowers have in God’s creation a place entirely their own; they are on the globe of the earth what the stars are in the canopy of heaven — uneffaced traces of a former world, the earthly Paradise, the least affected by the curse of sin. In the splendor of their colors, in their fragrance, they are revelations of the beauty and goodness of God, emblems of His benevolence, images of His first, true designs (Isa. 25, 1)

Flowers also remind us of the spiritual life and the virtues we should acquire within our hearts.

Flowers also symbolize those supernatural prerogatives, graces and virtues with which the soul should be adorned; for the saints bloom as the lily and they are in the presence of God as the odor of balsam. Flowers, by reason of their freshness and beauty which they receive from the sun and which they turn towards it, are emblems of that innocence and holiness we derive from Christ, the Sun of Justice, and with which we again glorify Him as the Sun of our spiritual life. — The flowers on the altar signify, moreover, that the blossoms of grace, prayer and virtue unfold in the supernatural light and in the heavenly warmth which radiates from the sun of the Eucharistic Sacrifice.

The next time you attend Mass and see flowers adorn the sanctuary, recall the multiple levels of symbolism and raise your heart to God as you enter into the celebration of the Eucharist.

Read more:
The spiritual symbolism of stone altars
Read more:
Why do Catholics use candles at Mass?
Tags:
LiturgySacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. J-P Mauro
    Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  8. Daniel Esparza
    “Maranatha”: An ancient Christian prayer in one of the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]