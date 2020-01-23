Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

If you’ve had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul II

POPE JOHN PAUL II
ARTURO MARI | POOL | AFP
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 23, 2020

To the Father and his mercy you can with sure hope entrust your child …

In his letter called the Gospel of Life, Pope John Paul II addressed some beautiful words to women who have had an abortion. Do not lose hope, he told them.

Here is what he said:

I would now like to say a special word to women who have had an abortion.

The Church is aware of the many factors which may have influenced your decision, and she does not doubt that in many cases it was a painful and even shattering decision. The wound in your heart may not yet have healed.

Certainly what happened was and remains terribly wrong. But do not give in to discouragement and do not lose hope. Try rather to understand what happened and face it honestly. If you have not already done so, give yourselves over with humility and trust to repentance.

The Father of mercies is ready to give you his forgiveness and his peace in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. To the same Father and his mercy you can with sure hope entrust your child.

With the friendly and expert help and advice of other people, and as a result of your own painful experience, you can be among the most eloquent defenders of everyone’s right to life. Through your commitment to life, whether by accepting the birth of other children or by welcoming and caring for those most in need of someone to be close to them, you will become promoters of a new way of looking at human life.

Read more:
Exclusive photos: What no one wants you to know about the pro-life movement
Read more:
10 Things Pope Francis has said about abortion
Tags:
Abortion
