20 Songs for the March for Life 2020

MARCH FOR LIFE
Jeffrey Bruno
Matthew Becklo | Jan 24, 2020

Music for the celebration of life — a Spotify playlist.

Today, tens of thousands of people, many of them college students and teenagers, will be gathering together in our nation’s capital for the annual march for the right to life. 

It’s a remarkable human rights demonstration by any measure, one that deserves far more—and far more accurate—media coverage than it typically gets. People of all different beliefs and backgrounds, including nonreligious and left-leaning and pro-science groups, will be raising their voices in unison in defense of the unborn. And though typically labeled as an “anti-abortion” event, the march really represents so much more: a joyful, enthusiastic celebration of the inviolable dignity, fragile beauty, and unrepeatable mystery of every human life. 

Whether you are on your way to Washington, DC or supporting the marchers from afar—and whether you are pro-life, pro-choice, or unsure of where you stand—here are 20 songs that capture the spirit of the pro-life movement, and hopefully inspire others to open their minds and hearts to its mission.

  • Trip Lee, “Beautiful Life”
  • Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, “Family”
  • Bill Fay, “Tiny”
  •  Sam Martin, “Song for My Unborn Son”
  • Alert312, “Life’s Wonderful”
  • Matisyahu, “Circle of Life”
  • Fr. Tansi, “Creation”
  • Will Smith, “Just the Two of Us”
  • Fr. Tansi, “Heave Ho”
  • Matthew West, “Unplanned”
  • Fr. Rob Galea, “What Do You Say?”
  • Kenny Chesney, “There Goes My Life”
  • Ed Sheeran, “Small Bump”
  • ¡Mayday!, “June”
  • Seals and Crofts, “Unborn Child”
  • Josh Garrels, “Little Blue”
  • Alison Krauss, “Baby of Mine”
  • Josh Garrels, “Benediction”
  • Bill Fay, “One Life”
  • Fr. Pontifex, “New Day”

 

