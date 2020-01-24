2020 March for Life rally kicks off abortion protest with presidential first

President Donald Trump became the first president to speak at the March for life, when he addressed a rally on Washington’s Mall today pledging to fight for the rights of the unborn.

“All of us here understand an eternal truth: Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.,” he said in his remarks on the occasion of the 47th March for Life, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which made abortion a constitutional right.

In his address, Trump thanked the “tens of thousands of high school and college students who took long bus rides to be here in our nation’s capital,” and listed his administration’s efforts to advance the pro-life cause.

“At the United Nations, I made clear that global bureaucrats have no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that protect innocent life. Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said.

Trump also cited his appointment of “187 federal judges, who apply the consultation as written, including two phenomenal supreme court justices – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh,” in his speech, which proceeded the march.

As many as 100,000 are estimated to be taking part in the march, which will conclude at the steps of the United States Supreme Court.

Former presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressed the event by phone, and Trump became the first to speak to the event by satellite video feed in 2018.