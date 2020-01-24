Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Meet “Autism With Attitude” — the dance group celebrating differences

AUTISM WITH ATTITUDE
Autism With Attitude | Facebook | Fair use
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 24, 2020

These talented youngsters show how dance can really change lives.

The rise of talent shows on TV has led to the discovery of some really gifted people, providing individuals the chance to shine in a way they never thought possible. This was the case recently for the dance troupe Autism With Attitude.

As the name boldly states, the group of young dancers are all adolescents on the autism spectrum. For many, dancing has been their way of expressing themselves in a world they often find to be socially difficult. They can come out of their shells and demonstrate the person that lies within them. It is a group of young men and women with passion and joy that they’re happy to share for all to see.

Appearing on The Greatest Dancer, the young Britons danced their hearts out for the opportunity to go through to the next round and gain a place on the BBC’s highly popular Strictly Come Dancing.

Starting out behind a wall-like screen, the dancers perform a routine with spectators watching on the other side of the screen. If the audience likes the performance they vote and the screen goes back to reveal the dance troupe, who then continue their celebratory dance. Needing 75% of the audience’s votes, the pressure is high. But in the case of these dancers their motivation and excitement to be participating shone through and, well, the result is totally heartwarming — just click on the video to see.

While the dancers’ joy is contagious, the dedication of their high school dance teacher, Jonathan Baron, is also remarkable. Gathering these students together and making them feel they can achieve something in a world where they so often feel isolated is something both admirable and inspirational.

Read more:
How I’m dealing with my child’s recent autism diagnosis
Read more:
Hairdressers who go to incredible lengths for their clients with autism
