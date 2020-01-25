10 Free places to learn about the Catholic faith

Learning about the Catholic faith can often be a struggle, especially if you did not receive Catholic education as a child, or maybe you have been away from the Church for many years.

Whatever your situation may be, the internet has a wide variety of resources that can answer your most common questions about Catholicism.

The good news is that many of these resources are available for free!!

Here is a small selection of some of the best places to check online for information about the Catholic faith.

1 Catechism of the Catholic Church

Sometimes a person needs to go to the “source” to help straighten out any particular questions. The Catechism of the Catholic Church is available online and can be searched or navigated to find exactly what the Church teaches. Also, if the Catechism is too difficult to peruse, try the Compendium, which is a shorter version of the Catechism and presented in a question/answer format.

2 Aleteia

The site you are navigating right now has become a leading resource in the world for seekers searching for answers about Catholicism. Click on the search button and type in your question! We have thousands of inspiring articles waiting for you!

3 Catholics Come Home

Besides their series of inspiring TV commercials, Catholics Come Home has a large database of the most common questions people have about the Catholic faith.

4 Ascension Presents

If you are looking for engaging videos that combine quality content with entertaining presenters, then check out Ascension Presents! Fr. Mike Schmitz has a large archive of fun, informative videos that goes through the many riches of Catholicism and are worth every second!

5 Deep in History

Another great resource is the Coming Home Network’s video series entitled “Deep in History.” According to its website, “The Deep in History Conference was an event hosted by The Coming Home Network between 2003 and 2011 which focused on bringing together expert speakers on various themes and eras of Christian History.”

6 Catholic Answers

A resource that has been around for many years on the internet, Catholic Answers is a great place to start. According to its website, “Search the world’s largest database of answers about the beliefs and practices of the Catholic faith. Learn more about Catholicism through articles, books, videos and more.”

7 St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology

Led by renowned biblical expert Dr. Scott Hahn, the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology has a rich resource of online videos. According to its website, “Our free online studies have been shared and cherished for years. Create an account or log in to get free access to all these studies.”

8 Institute of Catholic Culture

A vast video library is also available at the Institute of Catholic Culture. Its website explains, “The Institute of Catholic Culture is an adult catechetical organization, faithful to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church, and dedicated to the Church’s call for a new evangelization. The Institute seeks to fulfill its mission by offering educational programs structured upon the classical liberal arts and by offering opportunities in which authentic Catholic culture is experienced and lived.”

9 Grotto Network

The Grotto Network is another great online resource, including a YouTube series focusing on “Catholic 101.” Its website explains, “We have found hope in the Church, and we’re passionate about sharing Its beauty with the world. We’re inspired by lives lived boldly, and we’re here to share them with you. As a light for the world, your presence makes the light stronger.”

10 Aquinas 101

If you are philosophically minded, a great jumpstart is the Thomistic Institute’s online course, “Aquinas 101.” According to its website, “Aquinas 101 is a series of free video courses from the Thomistic Institute that help you to engage life’s most urgent philosophical and theological questions with the wisdom of St. Thomas Aquinas.”