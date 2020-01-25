For Chinese New Year, pope sends his good wishes, hopes for families to teach welcome and wisdom

Pope Francis noted the celebration of the lunar New Year at the general audience, sending his cordial greetings to the Far East and other parts of the world where it is celebrated.

Chinese New Year begins January 25, with the Spring Festival ending on February 4. This year is the Year of the Rat.

The Holy Father send his “cordial greetings, wishing that families in particular may be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for every person, and harmony with creation.”

He added, “I invite everyone to pray also for peace, dialogue, and solidarity among nations: gifts very much needed in today’s world.”