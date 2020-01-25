Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Church

For Chinese New Year, pope sends his good wishes, hopes for families to teach welcome and wisdom

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.Media
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 25, 2020

The Holy Father is calling us all to pray for peace, dialogue, and solidarity among nations, “very much needed in today’s world”

Pope Francis noted the celebration of the lunar New Year at the general audience, sending his cordial greetings to the Far East and other parts of the world where it is celebrated.

Chinese New Year begins January 25, with the Spring Festival ending on February 4. This year is the Year of the Rat.

The Holy Father send his “cordial greetings, wishing that families in particular may be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for every person, and harmony with creation.”

He added, “I invite everyone to pray also for peace, dialogue, and solidarity among nations: gifts very much needed in today’s world.”

Read more:
Pope nearly cries as he opens synod, welcoming first-ever Chinese bishops allowed to attend
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  4. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Down syndrome could get a patron saint
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]