For Chinese New Year, pope sends his good wishes, hopes for families to teach welcome and wisdom

The Holy Father is calling us all to pray for peace, dialogue, and solidarity among nations, “very much needed in today’s world”
Chinese New Year begins January 25, with the Spring Festival ending on February 4. This year is the Year of the Rat.
The Holy Father send his “cordial greetings, wishing that families in particular may be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for every person, and harmony with creation.”
He added, “I invite everyone to pray also for peace, dialogue, and solidarity among nations: gifts very much needed in today’s world.”
