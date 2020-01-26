Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
5 Memorable quotes about women from the writings of St. John Paul II

Zoe Romanowsky | Jan 26, 2020

The late pontiff wrote a great deal about women and it’s helpful to remember some of his best gems.

When he was pope, St. John Paul II wrote and spoke a great deal about the dignity of women, always affirming their equality with men in their dignity as persons. Both his apostolic letter On the Dignity and Vocation of Women, and his Letter to Women — as well as sections in many other writings like The Gospel of Life, Letter to Families, and Mother of the Redeemer — are full of encouraging, inspiring, and profound reflections. Here are a handful of them for you to ponder and remember.

Read more:
The surprisingly great spiritual advice in ‘Little Women’
Read more:
New app builds community, faith formation for Catholic women

 

