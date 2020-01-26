Finding Faith: This medieval beer jug has quite a head on it

An object that testifies to the role monasteries played in the brewing of beer.
A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
Monasteries have been major brewers for centuries. Although wine was a sacramental drink, beer was a useful form of revenue. The role of monks — and their interest in the product — was so widely understood, potters with a sense of humor would sometimes refer it. This pouring spout from a 14th-century beer jug was made in England, parodying the face of a monk.
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?