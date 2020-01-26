Finding Faith: This medieval beer jug has quite a head on it

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

Monasteries have been major brewers for centuries. Although wine was a sacramental drink, beer was a useful form of revenue. The role of monks — and their interest in the product — was so widely understood, potters with a sense of humor would sometimes refer it. This pouring spout from a 14th-century beer jug was made in England, parodying the face of a monk.

Lucien de Guise (from the British Museum)

Lucien de Guise. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.