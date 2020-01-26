Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Art & Culture

Finding Faith: This medieval beer jug has quite a head on it

BEER,MONKS
Public Domain
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | Jan 26, 2020

An object that testifies to the role monasteries played in the brewing of beer.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

Monasteries have been major brewers for centuries. Although wine was a sacramental drink, beer was a useful form of revenue. The role of monks — and their interest in the product — was so widely understood, potters with a sense of humor would sometimes refer it. This pouring spout from a 14th-century beer jug was made in England, parodying the face of a monk.

MEDIEVAL BEER JUG
Lucien de Guise (from the British Museum)

 

Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  3. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  4. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Down syndrome could get a patron saint
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    If you’ve had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]