Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn't know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In 'The Two Popes' movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
News

Burkina Faso: The unshakeable faith of women religious in the face of terror

Burkina Faso RELIGIOUS SISTERS
Aid to the Church in Need
Amélie de La Hougue-ACN News | Jan 27, 2020

“We take in refugees every day, especially wives whose husbands have been murdered— because the terrorists mainly kill the men—but also children and elderly people.”

Even as Burkina Faso is increasingly plagued by terrorist violence, the Sisters of the Immaculate Conception (SIC), an indigenous congregation, are staying firmly put alongside their people.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) spoke with Sister Pauline Sawagado, the General Superior of the congregation, and Sister Marie-Bernadette Rouamba, her predecessor (pictured above).

Terrorist attacks have been increasingly targeting Burkina Faso. Have you personally witnessed any incidents?

We are living in a climate of permanent insecurity. Especially, our Sisters in the communities in the north of the country are witnessing clashes daily. In Bam, the terrorists were just two miles away from the community.

We take in refugees every day, especially wives whose husbands have been murdered— because the terrorists mainly kill the men—but also children and elderly people. In the north, Sisters are caring for between 30 and 60 refugees each day.

Even in Ouagadougou, the capital city, we have taken in more than 600 displaced people. They need bread, water, a little soap, and especially a sympathetic hearing, a gesture of gentleness, a sign of being loved, even if only for a day, after what they have been through.

 Are the terrorists targeting a particular segment of the population?

Everyone is in their sights—Catholics are killed, animists are killed, Muslims are killed, Protestants are killed! We welcome all refugees, whether Christians, Muslims, or animist.

 Are you afraid?

Afraid? No, because we trust in God’s providence. We know that anything can happen to us any day and that we have to be prepared for every possible situation. We are concerned for everyone, we want to be able to attend to the needs of every individual. And as leaders of the community we carry all these cares and concerns.

Here in Burkina Faso, everyone is suffering from this climate of insecurity—not just our Sisters in the north of the country, but also our Sisters in Mali.

What do you say to the Sisters during these difficult times?

We tell them to remain firm in their faith and love. We encourage them in their mission outreach wherever they happen to be. And we pray a great deal every day, for peace but also for the conversion of the terrorists.

We are hopeful that the Lord will help us, for we are there for Him. We are living this martyrdom in faith.

Have you thought of closing some of your communities?

We don’t want to close any of our communities, because the people are already afraid and if they see the Sisters leaving, they will really feel abandoned. We want to stay alongside the people, to help and console them.

Some of our Sisters in Mali were forced to leave for security reasons, but now they tell me they are willing to return there. They feel they are ready to suffer along with the people, side by side with them.

Are Christians continuing to hope, despite the threats?

Yes, we have noticed a real spiritual growth among the people. Faced with these difficulties, the Christians are not deserting the churches; instead, on the contrary, they are praying still more!

In the Archdiocese of Ouagadougou we have organized a prayer chain in the 35 parishes, so that every week one parish will be praying especially for peace.

To watch a video news story on the situation in Burkina Faso, please click here.

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need and republished here with kind permission. To learn more and to help ACN’s efforts on behalf of persecuted Christians visit www.churchinneed.org

 

Christians in AfricaIslamic Militants
Aleteia's Top 10
  Most Read
  Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The March for Life takes Washington DC by storm …
  Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
  Philip Kosloski
    Down syndrome could get a patron saint
  Kathleen N. Hattrup
    If you've had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul …
See More
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
