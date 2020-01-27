Feeling overwhelmed? Be at peace with this quote by St. Angela Merici

There will be times in our lives when we feel called to do a specific work, but at the same time, feel overwhelmed at the prospect. Or we may be actively engaged in our profession or vocation and are at our wit’s end, wishing God had never directed us in a certain direction.

St. Angela Merici, an Italian saint of the 16th century, gives us some profound advice and encouragement when we are feeling this way.

“Do not lose heart, even if you should discover that you lack qualities necessary for the work to which you are called. He who called you will not desert you, but the moment you are in need he will stretch out his saving hand.”

It is reminiscent of the following verse from St. Paul’s letter to the Corinthians.

“No trial has come to you but what is human. God is faithful and will not let you be tried beyond your strength; but with the trial he will also provide a way out, so that you may be able to bear it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13)

God wants to accompany us on our journey, something that is easy to forget. We are never alone in our struggle to do God’s will.