Pope: For Holocaust Remembrance Day, take a moment of prayer and recollection

© Karol Porwich / KAI
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 27, 2020

Pope Francis invites us to say in our hearts, “Never again…”

Pope Francis noted on January 26 at the midday Angelus that the following day is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

January 27, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.

“Tomorrow we are all invited to set aside a moment of prayer and recollection, saying in our hearts: never again!” he said.

The Holy Father visited Auschwitz in 2016.

Upon leaving the cell of the martyrdom of St. Maximilian Kolbe, the pope signed the Book of Honor with these words in Spanish:

Señor, ten piedad de tu pueblo!

Señor, perdón por tanta crueldad!

Lord, have mercy on your people!

Lord, forgiveness for so much cruelty!

