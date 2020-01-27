Pope: For Holocaust Remembrance Day, take a moment of prayer and recollection

Pope Francis invites us to say in our hearts, “Never again…”
January 27, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.
“Tomorrow we are all invited to set aside a moment of prayer and recollection, saying in our hearts: never again!” he said.
The Holy Father visited Auschwitz in 2016.
Upon leaving the cell of the martyrdom of St. Maximilian Kolbe, the pope signed the Book of Honor with these words in Spanish:
Señor, ten piedad de tu pueblo!
Señor, perdón por tanta crueldad!
Lord, have mercy on your people!
Lord, forgiveness for so much cruelty!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?