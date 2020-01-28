A prayer for a holy death

Now, while we have our senses and faculties, let us ask Jesus for his mercy.
Here is a prayer to help:
Oh my crucified Jesus, I beg of You to receive the prayer I now offer Thee for my last moment, when, having desired a holy death, all my senses have failed me.
At my last moments when therefore my sweetest Jesus, my eyes, languid and sunken, can no longer look upon Thee, remember this loving look which I now turn to Thee, and have mercy on me.
When my lips, dried up, can no longer kiss Thy most sacred Wounds, remember these kisses which I now give Thee, and have mercy on me.
When my cold and numbed hands can no longer clasp Thy Cross, remember the times that I held Your Crucifix with love and devotion, and have mercy on me.
And when my tongue, swollen and immovable, can no longer speak, remember my present prayers, and have mercy on me.
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, I commend to you my soul.
Lord Jesus crucified, have mercy on me, a sinner!
Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in Thee.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?