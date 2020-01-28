Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

A prayer for a holy death

light door
Sandra Matic I Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 28, 2020

Now, while we have our senses and faculties, let us ask Jesus for his mercy.

While the advances of science and modern medicine can make us forget that we are mortal creatures, the Church exhorts us to remember that death will one day arrive, and we should live prepared for this day.

Here is a prayer to help:

Oh my crucified Jesus, I beg of You to receive the prayer I now offer Thee for my last moment, when, having desired a holy death, all my senses have failed me.

At my last moments when therefore my sweetest Jesus, my eyes, languid and sunken, can no longer look upon Thee, remember this loving look which I now turn to Thee, and have mercy on me.

When my lips, dried up, can no longer kiss Thy most sacred Wounds, remember these kisses which I now give Thee, and have mercy on me.

When my cold and numbed hands can no longer clasp Thy Cross, remember the times that I held Your Crucifix with love and devotion, and have mercy on me.

And when my tongue, swollen and immovable, can no longer speak, remember my present prayers, and have mercy on me.

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, I commend to you my soul.
Lord Jesus crucified, have mercy on me, a sinner!
Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in Thee.

