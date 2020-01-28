Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Art & Culture

Polish Dominicans lead a campaign for new liturgical music

LITURGICAL MUSIC
Fundacja Dominikański Ośrodek Liturgiczny | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro

The English translations will be made available to be freely used in any church service.

The Dominican Liturgical Center in Kraków was established in the 1990s with the goal of creating new church music that brings back the stylistic traditions established by the Byzantine and Orthodox composers of yore. For nearly 30 years they have been working towards their mission and their efforts have produced more than 1,000 new pieces along the way.

By the turn of the century, the Polish Dominicans brought their repertoire to America, and for the last two decades they’ve been using their body of work, along with their musical know-how, to educate various campus ministries and parishes across the nation. The music, now translated into English, has proven to be an invaluable source of religious inspiration that draws the listener closer to the ancient liturgical prayers.

Now, the Dominicans have produced and recorded two albums of these English translations, both of which they hope to release in February of 2020. Once complete, they intend to release the audio files and scores for free use by parishes all over the English-speaking world.

Liturgia.pl conducted an interview with the artistic director of the recording project, Christopher Mueller, who explained that both albums were recorded in one weekend by the group of singers who had never previously seen the music. He said of the work:

“Most of this music is antiphonal, where a short refrain is repeated several times, interspersed with Scriptural or meditative verses. This reflects the very structure of the Mass propers themselves — the antiphons at Entrance, Offertory, and Communion,” Mueller points out. “The unfamiliarity of this beautiful choral music gives us a chance to experience God anew at each liturgy.”

The sessions feature a group of non-professional singers brought in from all over the country. The Dominicans drew the singers and even sound engineers from the many schools and parishes throughout America where they have taught. The group includes high school music teachers, a doctoral candidate, a computer engineer from Microsoft and about 20 students.

While the English recordings are still being mixed and mastered, we are given an idea of what it will sound like from the Polish recordings, featured above. The music is the envy of any fan of Catholic music, as it strikes an interesting balance between the old-fashioned harmonic voice-parts and a more modern movement of melody.

Julie Bellefeuille, a theology student at the University of Notre Dame, traveled from Indiana to participate in the studio sessions. She also spoke with Liturgia.pl, where she expressed her deep respect for the unwavering spirituality of her music. She said:

“The harmonies do not distract from the text, but rather they draw me into a prayerful and personal encounter with the Word of God. The style is reverent and dynamic. It is not afraid to claim our Catholic tradition, but also freely creates something new that corresponds to a world longing for its Redeemer.”

The English recordings are expected to drop in February, after which time the sheet music will be available to use in any Catholic service. In just a few short months, the most beautiful modern liturgy may be coming to a church near you.

Tags:
Catholic MusicHymnLiturgyPoland
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The March for Life takes Washington DC by storm …
  5. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  6. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    If you’ve had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]