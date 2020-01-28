Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas

Establishing order in our lives isn’t always very easy. This can be especially difficult when children are added to the mix. Whatever the case may be, living in a disorganized way can often lead to greater anxiety and fewer feelings of peace in the soul.

St. Thomas Aquinas is well known for his amazing work in organizing the beliefs of the Catholic Church into his Summa Theologiae. He also wrote a powerful prayer that he reportedly prayed every day, usually entitled, “For Ordering a Life Wisely.”

It is a lengthy prayer, but it is filled with great wisdom and is a cry out to God, asking him to help bring order into your life where you need it most.

O merciful God, grant that I may desire ardently, search prudently, recognize truly, and

bring to perfect completion whatever is pleasing to You for the praise and glory of Your

name.

Put my life in order, O my God.

Grant that I may know what You require me to do.

Bestow upon me the power to accomplish Your will, as is necessary and fitting for the

salvation of my soul.

Grant to me, O Lord my God, that I may not falter in times of prosperity or adversity, so

that I may not be exalted in the former, nor dejected in the latter.

May I not rejoice in anything unless it leads me to You; may I not be saddened by

anything unless it turns me from You.

May I desire to please no one, nor fear to displease anyone, but You.

May all transitory things, O Lord, be worthless to me and may all things eternal be ever

cherished by me.

May any joy without You be burdensome for me and may I not desire anything else

besides You.

May all work, O Lord, delight me when done for Your sake and may all repose not

centered in You be ever wearisome for me.

Grant unto me, my God, that I may direct my heart to You and that in my failures I may

ever feel remorse for my sins and never lose the resolve to change.

O Lord my God, make me submissive without protest, poor without discouragement,

chaste without regret, patient without complaint, humble without posturing, cheerful

without frivolity, mature without gloom, and quick-witted without flippancy.

O Lord my God, let me fear You without losing hope, be truthful without guile, do good

works without presumption, rebuke my neighbor without haughtiness, and—without

hypocrisy—strengthen him by word and example.

Give to me, O Lord God, a watchful heart, which no capricious thought can lure away

from You.

Give to me a noble heart, which no unworthy desire can debase.

Give to me a resolute heart, which no evil intention can divert.

Give to me a stalwart heart, which no tribulation can overcome.

Give to me a temperate heart, which no violent passion can enslave.

Give to me, O Lord my God, understanding of You, diligence in seeking You, wisdom in

finding You, discourse ever pleasing to You, perseverance in waiting for You, and

confidence in finally embracing You.

Grant that with Your hardships I may be burdened in reparation here, that Your benefits I may use in gratitude upon the way, that in Your joys I may delight by glorifying You in

the Kingdom of Heaven.

You Who live and reign, God, world without end. Amen.