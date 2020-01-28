Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Spirituality

Put your life in order with this prayer by St. Thomas Aquinas

SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS
© Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 28, 2020

If you are feeling disorganized, here is the perfect prayer to bring better order to your life.

Establishing order in our lives isn’t always very easy. This can be especially difficult when children are added to the mix. Whatever the case may be, living in a disorganized way can often lead to greater anxiety and fewer feelings of peace in the soul.

St. Thomas Aquinas is well known for his amazing work in organizing the beliefs of the Catholic Church into his Summa Theologiae. He also wrote a powerful prayer that he reportedly prayed every day, usually entitled, “For Ordering a Life Wisely.”

It is a lengthy prayer, but it is filled with great wisdom and is a cry out to God, asking him to help bring order into your life where you need it most.

O merciful God, grant that I may desire ardently, search prudently, recognize truly, and
bring to perfect completion whatever is pleasing to You for the praise and glory of Your
name.

Put my life in order, O my God.

Grant that I may know what You require me to do.

Bestow upon me the power to accomplish Your will, as is necessary and fitting for the
salvation of my soul.

Grant to me, O Lord my God, that I may not falter in times of prosperity or adversity, so
that I may not be exalted in the former, nor dejected in the latter.

May I not rejoice in anything unless it leads me to You; may I not be saddened by
anything unless it turns me from You.

May I desire to please no one, nor fear to displease anyone, but You.

May all transitory things, O Lord, be worthless to me and may all things eternal be ever
cherished by me.

May any joy without You be burdensome for me and may I not desire anything else
besides You.

May all work, O Lord, delight me when done for Your sake and may all repose not
centered in You be ever wearisome for me.

Grant unto me, my God, that I may direct my heart to You and that in my failures I may
ever feel remorse for my sins and never lose the resolve to change.

O Lord my God, make me submissive without protest, poor without discouragement,
chaste without regret, patient without complaint, humble without posturing, cheerful
without frivolity, mature without gloom, and quick-witted without flippancy.

O Lord my God, let me fear You without losing hope, be truthful without guile, do good
works without presumption, rebuke my neighbor without haughtiness, and—without
hypocrisy—strengthen him by word and example.

Give to me, O Lord God, a watchful heart, which no capricious thought can lure away
from You.
Give to me a noble heart, which no unworthy desire can debase.
Give to me a resolute heart, which no evil intention can divert.
Give to me a stalwart heart, which no tribulation can overcome.
Give to me a temperate heart, which no violent passion can enslave.
Give to me, O Lord my God, understanding of You, diligence in seeking You, wisdom in
finding You, discourse ever pleasing to You, perseverance in waiting for You, and
confidence in finally embracing You.

Grant that with Your hardships I may be burdened in reparation here, that Your benefits I may use in gratitude upon the way, that in Your joys I may delight by glorifying You in
the Kingdom of Heaven.

You Who live and reign, God, world without end. Amen.

Read more:
An effective prayer against lustful thoughts, by St. Thomas Aquinas
Read more:
Think Thomas Aquinas is too hard to read? This free video course can help
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The March for Life takes Washington DC by storm …
  5. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  6. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    If you’ve had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]