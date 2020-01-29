Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Art & Culture

G.K. Chesterton’s home faces demolition

G. K. CHESTERTON
Public Domain
Share
Print
John Burger | Jan 29, 2020

Overroads in Beaconsfield was bought by developers and might be knocked down.

In 1909, the English writer G.K. Chesterton and his wife, Frances, moved out of London and settled in a village 25 miles to the northwest, Beaconsfield. The name of the house they occupied was Overroads, and they stayed there from 1909 until 1922. They then moved to another house in Beaconsfield named Top Meadow and lived there the rest of their lives.

The Chestertons willed that both Overroads and Top Meadow be bequeathed to the local Catholic diocese. According to K.V. Turley, writing at Crisis magazine, the will stipulated that the properties were to be used as a seminary, convent, or temporary resting place for Anglican clergymen who had converted to Catholicism (Chesterton himself was an Anglican who became Catholic).

“Eventually, however, the diocese sold the two houses,” Turley relates. “Today both houses are privately owned. Although Top Meadow is recognized as a building of historic significance and therefore is classified as a ‘listed building,’ enjoying some measure of protection, Overroads has no such status.”

That’s unfortunate, because there is a serious danger that the house might be torn down. Last year, the owners put the house on the market with an asking price of £1.9 million pounds (about $2.4 million dollars).

“They found no buyers, and so turned to property developers,” Turley wrote January 27. “These, in turn, applied to the local council for permission to knock down the house and erect an apartment block in its stead. The demolition and building application was lodged just before Christmas; the decision came through last week: the application was refused.”

Alas, that is not the end of the story. There is another planning application from the same developers, and it is still pending.

Turley noted the significance of Overroads, saying that Chesterton wrote The Ballad of the White Horse, Manalive, Magic, and The Flying Inn, as well as countless essays and journalism, at the threatened property.

The Literature Network notes that between 1913 and 1914 Chesterton was a regular contributor for the Daily Herald. After 1922, when Chesterton became a Catholic, he wrote several theologically oriented works, including lives of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Thomas Aquinas. He died on June 14, 1936, at his home in Beaconsfield.

“For many, the only reason they know of Beaconsfield and have any affection for the place is because of Chesterton,” Turley pointed out. “Without Chesterton, Beaconsfield would be simply another nondescript town north of London. It would certainly never have become a place of pilgrimage for legions of Chestertonians the world over who come and stand between Overroads and Top Meadow to give thanks for the writer who has entertained and enlightened them.”

Tags:
ArtG.K. Chesterton
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The March for Life takes Washington DC by storm …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  5. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  6. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]